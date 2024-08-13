New York mobile sports betting handle hits $1.26bn in July

Player spending on online sports betting was the lowest in 11 months.

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.26bn in July, up 31 per cent year-on-year but 14.3 per cent behind June’s handle of $1.47bn. Player spending on online sports betting fell to its lowest in 11 months.

According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $140.3m, up by 33.5 per cent compared to July 2023, and 4.8 per cent ahead of June. FanDuel continued to lead the market with $59.3m in revenue from $482.5m in wagers. DraftKings was second with $48m from a $456.7m handle.

Caesars came in third with $108.6m in bets and $10.8m in revenue. BetMGM followed with $8.9m from $76.1m wagered. Fanatics surpassed BetMGM in terms of revenue, generating $8.9m from $76.1m in bets. Rush Street Interactive reported a $35.4m handle and revenue of $35.4m.