New Hampshire sports betting handle decreases to $42.7m in July

The state recorded the lowest monthly figure since August 2021.

US.- New Hampshire‘s sports betting handle fell to $42.7m in July, the lowest monthly figure since August of 2021. The handle was 16.4 per cent higher than $36.7m in July 2021 but 20.3 per cent lower than $53.6m reported in June 2022.

According to figures published by the New Hampshire Lottery, $33.1m was wagered online with DraftKings and the remaining $9.5m at retail sportsbooks. In November 2019, DraftKings gained exclusive rights to offer sports betting online via the New Hampshire Lottery.

Gross gaming revenue from sports betting amounted to $4.5m, up 45.2 per cent from $3.1m in the same month last year. Of that, $3.7m was generated online and $768,211 via retail sports betting. The state generated $2.1m in tax, $1.8m from online and $345,695 from retail.

Exacta Systems launches historical horse racing system in New Hampshire

In June, Exacta Systems launched its historical horse racing (HHR) system at Ocean Gaming Casino in New Hampshire. It initially went live with 50 terminals, featuring IGT, AGS, and IntuiCode, expanding the property’s gaming floor. Tax revenue generated from HHR wagers in New Hampshire is allocated to the New Hampshire Education Trust Fund and to local charitable organisations.

Exacta Systems CEO and president, Jeremy Stein, said: “We are thrilled to bring this exciting style of gaming to New Hampshire. Today’s announcement is evidence of our long-term commitment to HHR and the New Hampshire market.