Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

New Hampshire full year sports betting handle up 65%

$670.3m was wagered via DraftKings’ online offering.
$670.3m was wagered via DraftKings’ online offering.
07/21/22

Players in New Hampshire wagered $861.1m on sports in the last financial year.

US.- New Hampshire bettors wagered $861.1m on sports in the financial year ended June 30. The handle for the 12 months was 65.4 per cent higher than $520.6m in 2021. New Hampshire launched its regulated market in December 2019.

Of the $861.1m handle, $670.3m was wagered via DraftKings’ online offering and $190.8m at retail sportsbooks. Gross gaming revenue reached $51.6m, up 32.3 per cent from $39m in FY21. Of that, $44m was generated by online sports and the remaining $7.6m from retail sportsbooks.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported that the state generated $23.9m in tax from sports betting for the 12 months – $20.6m from online betting and $3.4m from retail.

June’s sports betting figures

New Hampshire’s handle for June 2022 amounted to $53.6m, up 36.7 per cent year-on-year but down 30 per cent from May 2022’s $76.2m. June’s handle was also the lowest monthly total since August 2021.

Players bet $41.6m online and $12m at retail locations. Revenue was $4.8m, up 23.1 per cent year-on-year but down 15.8 per cent from $5.7m in May. Online betting generated $5.6m and retail just $170,804. Tax generated from sports betting in June amounted to $2.2m.

In this article:
DraftKings New Hampshire Lottery New Hampshire sports betting

Latest Articles

Latest Sports betting news from EMEA

Latest Sports betting news from North America

Latest Sports betting news from Asia

Latest Sports betting news from Oceania

Latest Sports betting news from LatAm & Caribbean