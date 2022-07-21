New Hampshire full year sports betting handle up 65%

Players in New Hampshire wagered $861.1m on sports in the last financial year.

US.- New Hampshire bettors wagered $861.1m on sports in the financial year ended June 30. The handle for the 12 months was 65.4 per cent higher than $520.6m in 2021. New Hampshire launched its regulated market in December 2019.

Of the $861.1m handle, $670.3m was wagered via DraftKings’ online offering and $190.8m at retail sportsbooks. Gross gaming revenue reached $51.6m, up 32.3 per cent from $39m in FY21. Of that, $44m was generated by online sports and the remaining $7.6m from retail sportsbooks.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported that the state generated $23.9m in tax from sports betting for the 12 months – $20.6m from online betting and $3.4m from retail.

June’s sports betting figures

New Hampshire’s handle for June 2022 amounted to $53.6m, up 36.7 per cent year-on-year but down 30 per cent from May 2022’s $76.2m. June’s handle was also the lowest monthly total since August 2021.

Players bet $41.6m online and $12m at retail locations. Revenue was $4.8m, up 23.1 per cent year-on-year but down 15.8 per cent from $5.7m in May. Online betting generated $5.6m and retail just $170,804. Tax generated from sports betting in June amounted to $2.2m.