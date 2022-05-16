Exacta Systems launches historical horse racing system in New Hampshire

Ocean Gaming Casino is to go live with Exacta Systems.

The company has launched its system at Ocean Gaming Casino, where it will initially go live with 50 terminals.

US.- Exacta Systems has launched its historical horse racing (HHR) system at Ocean Gaming Casino in New Hampshire. It will initially go live with 50 terminals, featuring IGT, AGS, and IntuiCode, expanding the property’s gaming floor.

Tax revenue generated from HHR wagers in New Hampshire is allocated to the New Hampshire Education Trust Fund and to local charitable organisations.

Exacta Systems CEO and president, Jeremy Stein, said: “We are thrilled to bring this exciting style of gaming to New Hampshire. Today’s announcement is evidence of our long-term commitment to HHR and the New Hampshire market.

“By providing customers with our versatile system, Exacta Connect, we are able to offer patrons a diverse portfolio of game content. And with an office in Manchester, Exacta is ready to deliver the high level of support which our customers have come to expect.”

Anthony Fusco at Ocean Gaming Casino, added: “Exacta has been a great partner. They have worked diligently with us and the New Hampshire Lottery to ensure the compliant and responsible expansion of charitable gaming. We have no doubt that HHR will prove to be popular with patrons and generate significant new tax revenue for our local charities.”

New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $78.8m in March

New Hampshire’s regulated online and retail sports betting market continued its growth in March. Wagers reached $78.8m, up 41 per cent compared to the same month in 2021 and 11 per cent compared to February.

The mobile sports betting handle was $60.3m, up 2.1 per cent from February’s $59.1m. The other $18.5m was wagered at retail sportsbooks.

See also: The Brook Casino surpasses $5m in charity donations