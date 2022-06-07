New Barstool Sportsbook opens at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

Hollywood Casino at The Meadows has announced the launch of its Barstool Sportsbook.

The newly constructed Barstool Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows is set to open on Thursday pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approval.

US.- A fourth Barstool Sportsbook is coming to Pennsylvania. Penn National Gaming sportsbook will open the sportsbook at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows on Thursday (June 9). The opening is still pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approval.

The $7m Barstool Sportsbook has a restaurant and several bars, slot machines and low-limit table game pits. Along with armchairs and hangout spaces, the venue offers visitors 45 large TVs, and sporting event spectators will enjoy watching games on the area’s 48-foot-wide video wall.

This addition to the casino culminates three years of refurbishments, including upgrades to the H Lounge and The Eatery, mychoice center and the casino floor. The new sports betting spot is located on the casino floor overlooking the race track.

Penn National Gaming said local sports personalities, community leaders, and members of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce will attend the opening. It will be the fourth Barstool Sportsbook Penn National Gaming has opened in Pennsylvania since August 2021. The other venues are at Hollywood Casino York (August 2021), Hollywood Casino Morgantown (December 2021), Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course (March 2022).

Pennsylvania gaming revenue in April

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests generated $461.6m in April, just 0.2 per cent less than the monthly record of $462.7m set in March but up by 14.5 per cent year-on-year.

The highest increase was in sports betting, where revenue was $33.7m, up 28 per cent year-on-year. Some $30.7m was generated online and $3m from retail betting. The state handle increased 19.5 per cent to $572.8m.