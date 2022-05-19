Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $461.6m in April

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show that revenue decreased just 0.2 per cent from March but was up 14.5 per cent from April 2021.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests generated $461.6m in April, just 0.2 per cent less than the monthly record of $462.7m set in March but up by 14.5 per cent year-on-year.

The highest increase was in sports betting, where revenue was $33.7m, up 28 per cent year-on-year. Some $30.7m was generated online and $3m from retail betting. The state handle increased 19.5 per cent to $572.8m.

Valley Forge, partnered with FanDuel, registered $22.8m in sports betting revenue from $228.2m in bets. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows, with Barstool Sportsbook, recorded $3.5m in revenue and a handle of $120.3m. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and BetRivers registered $3m in revenue from $39.7m in bets.

Igaming revenue was up 22 per cent to $113.1m. Online slots revenue was $76.7, up 22.5 per cent from April 2021, while online table games revenue was also up 20.9 per cent to $33.5m. Internet poker revenue was up 22.8 per cent to $2.9m.

Hollywood Casino registered $45.2m in revenue, Rivers Casino Philadelphia recorded $28.8m in revenue and the Valley Forge Casino reported $21.5m. Retail slots generated $217.9m in revenue, up 8.2 per cent compared to April 2021. Retail table game revenue was also up by 17.5 per cent to $91.5m.

Video gaming terminals and fantasy sports revenue declined in April. In video gaming terminals, revenue fell 2.6 per cent to $2.9m, while the fantasy sports sector revenue dropped 16.8 per cent to $1.7m.

PointsBet launches online casino in Pennsylvania

PointsBet announced the launch of its online casino product in Pennsylvania after it secured approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Its introduction of an online casino follows its launch of sports betting products launch in the state in February. The operator completed a soft launch of its online sportsbook in the state and was fully operational in time for Super Bowl LVI on February 13.

