Nevada regulator’s Esports Technical Advisory Committee to meet in August

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board’s (NGCB) Esports Technical Advisory Committee has organised a meeting for August. The committee will discuss sports betting as an option for the state and consider new rules and recommendations.

The Esports Technical Advisory Committee met earlier in July to collect expert opinions and examine official data. Next month’s meeting takes place ahead of the committee’s next quarterly meeting.

It’s not the first time Nevada has considered accepting sports betting options. At the next meeting, the committee will discuss whether sports betting rules can be added or modified and will review the board’s Regulation 22 on sports pools and racebooks to decide if adaptations can be made.

In June, the Nevada Gaming Control Board recommended authorisation of the county fair horse races that take place in the cities of Ely and Elko, Nevada.

Nevada notches up another month with $1bn+ gaming revenue

Nevada casinos saw their 15th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in May. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.3bn in gaming revenue, up by nearly 6 per cent year-on-year.

Clark County accounted for 87 per cent came of the total at $1.13bn, up 7 per cent compared to the same month last year. Gaming revenue from the Strip came in at $731.5m, 11.6 per cent higher than May 2021.

