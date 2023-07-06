NeoGames appoints Steve Capp to board of directors

Steve Capp was named as the chairperson of the audit committee.

US.- NeoGames has announced the election of Steve Capp to its board of directors as an independent, non-executive director following the approval of the company’s shareholders at the 2023 annual general meeting. Capp has been named as the chairperson of the audit committee and a member of the compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees.

With 35 years of experience in the gaming and financial services industries, Capp served as EVP and CFO of Bally’s Corporation from January 2019 until April 2022. Previously, he was a director and financial consultant at Right Angle, a financial and strategic consulting firm. He served on the board of Bally’s predecessor private company, Twin River Management Group, and as a director, advisor or consultant for several other private gaming, hospitality and technology companies.

Capp has also served as EVP and CFO for regional gaming and hospitality company Pinnacle Entertainment. He began his career as an investment banker with Bank of America Securities and Bear Stearns & Co.

Moti Malul, chief executive officer of NeoGames, said: “Steve is a highly experienced executive who brings leadership, deep expertise, and professional experience to our board. Steve will be a valuable addition to our board.”

Last week, NeoGames appointed Motti Gil as chief financial officer. He succeeds Raviv Adler in the position. It recently announced that its igaming subsidiary Aspire Global has agreed to deliver its igaming suite to The Cordish Companies’ PlayLive! Online Casino.