NeoGames appoints Motti Gil as chief financial officer

Motti Gil succeeds Raviv Adler and will assume the new role on August 1.

US.- NeoGames has announced the appointment of Motti Gil as chief financial officer from August 1, subject to certain regulatory approvals. Gil will succeed Raviv Adler who is stepping on July 31 to pursue another opportunity. In the interim, Gil and Adler will work on the transition.

Gil brings more than 20 years of financial and operational experience. Since 2016, he has served as the CFO of Aspire Global, including during five years in which it was a publicly listed company, prior to its acquisition by NeoGames. Previously, he spent seven years as the CFO of GoNet Systems, a wireless technology company. He began his career with Ernst & Young.

Moti Malul, CEO of NeoGames, said: “Motti Gil has been with the company for seven years with much of that time spent as the CFO of the publicly-listed Aspire Global Group prior to the merger last year. He has continually demonstrated exceptional financial acumen and leadership skills throughout his tenure. He remains instrumental in overseeing critical financial operations and has strong relationships with key stakeholders. Motti is the ideal candidate to step into this role at this time.

“We cannot overstate the immense impact Raviv has had on NeoGames’ success. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights, and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in shaping our Company and in delivering value for our shareholders. We are genuinely thrilled for Raviv as he embarks upon a new opportunity, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

NeoGames recently announced that its igaming subsidiary Aspire Global has agreed to deliver its igaming suite to The Cordish Companies’ PlayLive! Online Casino.