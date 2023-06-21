NeoGames’ Aspire Global to provide complete igaming solution to PlayLive! Casino

This new agreement will shift igaming operations in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to NeoGames’ PAM, CRM, Aggregation, and Data Analytics product suite in 2024.

Press release.- NeoGames, a technology-driven provider of end-to-end ilottery and igaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Aspire Global, the igaming unit of the company, has agreed to deliver its full iGaming suite of products to The Cordish Companies’ PlayLive! Online Casino.

PlayLive! is an online casino in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania developed and run by Cordish Gaming Group, the global gaming arm of the real estate and entertainment business The Cordish Companies. PlayLive! offers players more than 100 different gaming options, including classic slots, interactive table games, Jackpot games and more.

The online casino launched in 2020, followed by the openings of the world-class properties Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. PlayLive! introduced Pennsylvania players to the integrated Live! Casino experience, from online to the casino floor. This new agreement will shift iGaming operations in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to NeoGames’ PAM, CRM, Aggregation, and Data Analytics product suite in 2024.

The online operator is set to benefit from one of the industry-leading PAM, which is already live in over 20 U.S. states and delivers a customer-centric approach across operations, channels, and game genres.

Quincy Raven, EVP iGaming & sports at NeoGames, said: “Through Aspire Global’s industry-leading PAM and iGaming offerings, PlayLive gains access to our customer-centric products and services. Increasing player engagement and driving higher lifetime value are central to everything the NeoGames group offers. This strategic partnership reinforces PlayLive’s commitment to the best possible customer experience and provides them with the tools and services necessary to further elevate the PlayLive! experience across all digital channels.“

Antoine Bonello, managing director at Aspire Global, said: “Aspire Global brings a full-service proposition to the US market, combining front-end technology, best-of-breed products, and Managed Services to maximize player value. This solution fits like a glove for PlayLive, offering them the perfect opportunity to swiftly capture market share in Pennsylvania’s highly competitive iGaming landscape. This collaboration will empower PlayLive and the Cordish Group to excel in the US market, establishing themselves as industry trail blazers and the ideal partner for Aspire Global.”

Rob Norton, president at Cordish Gaming Group, said: “At Cordish Gaming Group, we pride ourselves on supplying players with a quality gaming experience, both online and offline. Through our PlayLive! brand, we’re able to provide players with real-life entertainment of a casino, on a digital scale. We are excited to take our iGaming offering to new heights in Pennsylvania, and NeoGames’ impressive portfolio matched our requirements to do so.”

Steven Nathan, SVP interactive gaming at Cordish Gaming Group, said: “This deal showcases our goal of providing the very best user journey for PlayLive! players in Pennsylvania. With NeoGames’ Aspire Global and its market-leading content and technology, we have found the perfect solutions to drive our iGaming operations forward in Pennsylvania.”

The agreement also includes Aspire Global’s powerful CRM system, AspireEngage, which we believe will deliver an improved player journey and greater customer satisfaction with its data-driven approach to superior bonus management, personalized messaging, and user segmentation.

PlayLive! will be further boosted by integrating with Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform that features thousands of titles from the industry’s leading games developers, as well as a suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value.