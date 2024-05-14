NBA Playoffs 2024: earn money with 1xPartners

1xBet takes a look back at the key games of the NBA playoffs and highlights which teams are the pundits’ favourites.

Press release.- The NBA playoffs are in full swing. Some of those thinking about the design of championship rings before the season have already been eliminated, while others confidently continue the tournament. Maximum ambitions, vivid emotions, incredible skill – now is the time of the best basketball in the world.

16 best

The NBA playoffs traditionally involve the top 16 NBA teams at the end of the regular season – 8 each from the Eastern and Western conferences. In terms of entertainment and quality of play, this tournament is noticeably superior to the regular NBA season.

This season, the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, and Philadelphia 76ers qualified for the NBA playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls competed for the eighth slot before the last day of the NBA play-in tournament; in the end, the team from sunny Miami turned out to be stronger.

The Western Conference will be represented by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers. The final slot was won by the New Orleans Pelicans, beating the Sacramento Kings in the last qualifying match.

It is significant that the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets qualified for the playoffs from a high second place, while their opponents from last year’s finals, the Miami Heat, finished only 8th in the Eastern Conference.

Favourites

Most basketball experts predict a Boston Celtics victory. This East Division team finished the regular season with a phenomenal 64-18 record, going 37-4 at home and 27-14 away. The last time Boston was the best team in the NBA was 2008, but now they have everything they need to be at the top again – a balanced roster, excellent statistics, and at least two players who make a difference (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum).

Second on the list of favourites are last year’s champions, the Denver Nuggets. The club’s regular season results (57-25) are not so impressive – in the Western Division, the Oklahoma City Thunder showed the same result (57-25), and the third team, Minnesota Timberwolves, won only one game less (56-26).

However, the bets for the Denver Nuggets to win are much higher since the great Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokic plays for this team. This 2021 and 2022 NBA Most Valuable Player and 2023 NBA Finals MVP has the recipe to lead the Nuggets to the title.

The Oklahoma City Thunder is the third favourite among 1xBet expert analysts. With an average age of 23 years and 343 days, the team is the youngest NBA Western Conference winner in history and the youngest team to defeat its opponent in the first round.

The sweep for the New Orleans Pelicans proves that the Thunder need to be taken seriously now. Their leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was among the top 3 regular season MVP nominees. This team is not afraid of anything and can create a sensation now.

Is Anthony Edwards the new Michael Jordan?

This is exactly the question that leading basketball experts are already asking, looking at the performance of the young leader of Minnesota in these playoffs. The Wolves claimed victory in the regular season, but in the end, they finished only third and ended up in a star-studded Phoenix with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

During the season, the Suns beat their opponent three times, but the playoffs are a completely different tournament, and here again and again, Minnesota left no chance for the opponent. And Edwards got 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 6.25 assists on average per game!

