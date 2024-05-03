Make money on the second legs of the Champions League semifinals with 1xBet

1xAffiliates affiliate program is one of the best in the industry with over 100,000 affiliates around the world.

Press release.- The Champions League finalists will be determined in hot matches on May 7 and 8. This is the perfect time for players to line their pockets with commissions from the 1xBet Affiliate Program.

Excitement on a planetary scale

The whole world will be watching the return matches of the Champions League semifinals, and these are not big words. On social networks alone, the total audience of the tournament semifinalist clubs is more than 600 million people. PSG and Bayern are in the top 10 of this ranking, with Real Madrid firmly in first place with over 350 million subscribers.

Borussia was the only club to win the first matches of the Champions League semifinals. Although Dortmund’s team is inferior to its competitors in popularity, it has a very reliable multimillion-fan base.

On May 1, Borussia fans watched with bated breath as their team defeated PSG 1-0 in a home match. Dortmund showed a very stylish and well-thought-out game, but the meeting in Paris on May 7 will be a difficult test for the Germans. Kylian Mbappe aims to end his current club tenure on a high note and redeem himself for his ineffective performance at the BVB-Stadion before transferring to Real. Paris Saint-Germain, the official partner of 1xBet, will do everything to return to the Champions League final after a 4-year break.

On May 8, Real and Bayern will continue their epic battle at the Santiago Bernabeu from scratch, as the first match brought a spectacular 2-2 draw. Madrid and Munich showed the highest level of football and proved that it was no coincidence that these clubs won 20 Champions Cups between them. The outcome of the first match threw gasoline to the already blazing intrigue, so the audience for the return match will almost certainly increase.

Advantages of cooperation with 1xPartners

If Niclas Füllkrug’s goal created only a minimal advantage for Borussia in the match against PSG, then the 1xBet program can offer much more for 1xBet Partners.

See also: 1xBet named Best Esport Operator 2024 in Latin America

1xAffiliates affiliate program is one of the best in the industry and was recognized at the last SBC Awards. The program unites over 100,000 affiliates around the world and enjoys more than 3,000,000 users. Its key advantages are:

Up to 65 per cent of registered users get converted into the first depositors.

Commission of up to 50 per cent for every referred registered customer.

Automatic weekly commission payouts.

Rapidly updated real-time stats.

A personal assistant to help resolve customer issues.

Become a 1xBet partner and benefit as much as Vinicius from Bayern’s defensive mistakes.