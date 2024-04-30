1xBet named Best Esport Operator 2024 in Latin America

The company was awarded at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024 edition.

Press release.- 1xBet has won the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024, one of the most prestigious international gambling awards.

The winners were awarded on April 23 at a ceremony held as part of the SiGMA Americas gambling exhibition. 1xBet is ahead of its competitors in the Best Esport Operator category. The victory resulted from voting on the award page and a survey by an authoritative jury.

“It was important for us to achieve success in such a competitive market as Latin America. For many years, we have been paying special attention to the development of esports, and this success has become another recognition of the high standards of our company,” noted representatives of 1xBet.

1xBet is the official partner of OG Esports, one of the most famous Dota 2 teams, MIBR (Made in Brazil), and Beastcoast teams from South America. The bookmaker is a sponsor of the largest cyber tournaments, ESL and PGL, and also cooperates with the largest esports media resource, HLTV.

