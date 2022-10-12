N1 Bet Casino player caught the MEGA prize on Mystery Drops

The player tried their luck with the Razor Shark slot of Push Gaming at N1 Bet casino and got a mega prize in a single day.

Press release.- The N1 Partners Group noted that the win for the player was very unexpected. The amount of the prize won is 52,023.97 EUR at N1 Bet Casino.

“The email about the big win was an absolute surprise. I had to read it twice and still could not believe it was real. Only when I contacted support and confirmed that the win was indeed all mine the joy overwhelmed me. I have already recommended your casino,” – says the player.

Until now, the promo Mystery Drops is genuinely unique in the industry and is gaining a lot of popularity among the target audience. It is truly an innovation in the retention field, which allows for an increase in the conversion of the company’s brands. Many partners of N1 Partners Group have already appreciated this novelty, which helps them increase their profits.

Mystery Drops is a unique promo campaign organized and funded by the N1 Partners Group. What does it mean for players? They can experience double pleasure: keep on enjoying their favourite games and be engaged in the random prize draws. Players can win on any of the three levels of the promo campaign: Mega, Grand, and Major.

The prize amounts are progressive and random. Today this promo exists only on N1 Partners Group projects, which shows the company’s getting better and better by pioneering the industry trends and adapting promos to different brands and regions.