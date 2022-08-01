N1 Partners Group launches an unprecedented promotion: RevShare up to 100%

All partners with more than 100 FTD per month will be offered personalized terms of cooperation until the end of 2022.

The company is launching a new promotion for affiliates and offers the highest enough percentage of RevShare. Let’s find out more about it.

Press release.- N1 Partners Group decided to make the summer’s last month hot and announced a truly stunning promotion launch. The terms of the new promo for affiliates are pretty simple: to become a member of the promotion, you must register in the affiliate program from 1 to 15 August. The offer for an increased RevShare percentage is limited and relevant for partners who are not yet members of the N1 Partners affiliate program. More details are on the official website of the company.

The company notes that all partners with more than 100 FTD per month will be offered personalized terms of cooperation until the end of 2022.

Why join the N1 Partners affiliate program?

N1 Partners is a multi-brand affiliate program that includes online casinos and betting. The product portfolio of N1 Partners Group includes such brands as N1 Casino, Slot Hunter, Joo Casino, N1 Bet, and others. The company’s projects offer an innovative experience to their audience. Each online casino is localized for a particular GEO, considering different audiences’ preferences. ‍User retention is paid great attention to a loyalty system, numerous bonus programs, 24/7 support, VIP service, and a call centre. And exclusive promotions on the most popular projects: Mystery Drops and Lucky Spin.

The company builds relationships with partners on trust, openness, and honesty, providing fast feedback on traffic and guaranteeing timely affiliate payouts without negative carryover. And this is confirmed by the figures – after all, more than 7,000 partners from different countries cooperate with N1 Partners.