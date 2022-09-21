N1 Partners Group launches an exclusive club for the members of the affiliate program only

The company is launching a new way for the members of the N1 affiliate program to take advantage of their FTD figures and earn well-deserved prizes by competing with others for the best results.

Press release.- N1 Partners Group came up with a great way to encourage the affiliate program members to strive for ever better results and feel appreciation for their hard work.

From September 21 to October 20, the members of the N1 affiliate program are encouraged to join the N1 Stars AffClub and compete with each other for well-deserved prizes. All in all, there are four nominations for each segment: 35+, 85+, 150+, and 350+ FTDs. One would be qualified to join the club if they have provided 10+ FTDs.

Only the following Geos produce eligible SEO & PPC traffic: Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Kuwait, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Finland, New Zealand, and Norway. Personal N1 managers will help the interested members to learn all the details and define their segment. Naturally, those who join the club earlier get an advantage in the competition.

As the saying goes, always aim for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.

Why join the N1 Partners affiliate program?

N1 Partners is a multi-brand affiliate program that includes online casinos and betting. The portfolio of N1 Partners Group boasts such brands as N1 Casino, Slot Hunter, Joo Casino, N1 Bet, and others. The company’s projects offer an innovative experience to their audience. Each online casino is localized for a particular GEO, considering different audiences’ preferences. ‍User retention is paramount, with a lot of work developing the loyalty system, numerous bonus programs, 24/7 support, VIP service, and a call center. There are exclusive promotions on the most popular projects constantly attracting new audiences: Mystery Drops and Lucky Spin.

The company builds relationships with its partners on trust, openness, and honesty, providing fast feedback on traffic and guaranteeing timely affiliate payouts without negative carryover. All of this is confirmed by the figures – after all, more than 7,000 partners from different countries choose to cooperate with N1 Partners.

