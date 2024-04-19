Mohegan names Joseph Hasson as interim chief operating officer

Hasson will take up the role on the departure of Jody Madigan.

US.- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority has named Joseph J. Hasson as interim chief operating officer (COO). Jody Madigan, the current COO, has resigned effective August 1 and will be taking a leave of absence pending his departure. Hasson will retain his current role as general manager of Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and will report to Ray Pineault, president and CEO.

Hasson served as chief operating officer of Station Casinos and Red Rock Resorts. His appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

In March, Mohegan announced that Ari Glazer would be appointed as chief financial officer of the company from May 1. It has also named Kurt Shotzberger as vice president of financial planning and analysis.