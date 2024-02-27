Mohegan to end management agreement at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City

Mohegan will end its management agreement at the end of 2024.

US.- Mohegan will end its management agreement at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City at the end of 2024. The agreement started in 2012 when Mohegan acquired a 10 per cent ownership interest in Resorts. The casino became the first Native American-operated venue in Atlantic City. Mohegan will retain its ownership interest.

Mohegan President & CEO Ray Pineault said: “We’re extremely proud of our relationship with Resorts Casino Hotel and what we have helped accomplish. We want to express our deepest gratitude to our Resorts team members, guests, and the Atlantic City community for their support and dedication throughout our tenure as manager.”

Resorts Casino hotel owner, Morris Bailey, added: “Mohegan has been a valuable partner and we are grateful for their contribution to our success. We entered into a management agreement with Mohegan at a time when Resorts faced many operational, economic, and market challenges. Mohegan brought stability and direction to Resorts by helping to assemble a stellar management team that will remain in place. We are happy that, with Mohegan’s help, Resorts has reached a point where it is able to operate independently.”

Mohegan has named Kurt Shotzberger as vice president of financial planning and analysis. Shotzberger leads budgeting, financial modeling, forecasting, and financial and operational analysis as well as strategic planning. He worked in senior leadership roles at IGT and served as vice president of gaming and lodging investment banking with Wachovia Securities.

New bill would continue to allow restricted smoking at Atlantic City casinos

New Jersey state senator John Burzichelli has introduced a bill that would allow smoking in designated unenclosed areas of casino floors that contain slot machines and that are more than 15 feet from table games staffed by live dealers.

The bill, described as a compromise between the current situation and calls for a complete ban, would also allow the casinos to offer smoking in enclosed, separately ventilated smoking rooms. No worker would be allowed to be put to work in the rooms against their will.

