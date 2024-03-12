Mohegan names Ari Glazer as chief financial officer

Glazer’s appointment as CFO of the company will be effective May 1.

US.- Mohegan has announced that Ari Glazer will be appointed as chief financial officer of the company. from May 1. He will report to Ray Pineault, president and CEO of Mohegan.

Glazer spent 20 years at Citigroup, where he served most recently as managing director and global head of gaming and hospitality client coverage. He has advised companies in the industry on strategic and capital markets transactions.

Pineault said: “Ari embodies the visionary leadership and deep financial insight that Mohegan is looking for at this stage of our growth. His skills will be key to our strategy of diversifying Mohegan’s portfolio and strengthening our fiscal foundation.”

Glazer commented: “I am honored to join Mohegan and to contribute to the company’s dynamic and innovative trajectory. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our financial performance, optimize our capital structure, and support Mohegan’s ambitious vision as its new chief financial officer.”

Last month, Mohegan named Kurt Shotzberger as vice president of financial planning and analysis. Shotzberger will lead budgeting, financial modeling, forecasting, and financial and operational analysis as well as strategic planning.

Mohegan to end management agreement at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City

Mohegan will end its management agreement at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City at the end of 2024. The agreement started in 2012 when Mohegan acquired a 10 per cent ownership interest in Resorts. The casino became the first Native American-operated venue in Atlantic City. Mohegan will retain its ownership interest.

Mohegan President & CEO Ray Pineault said: “We’re extremely proud of our relationship with Resorts Casino Hotel and what we have helped accomplish. We want to express our deepest gratitude to our Resorts team members, guests, and the Atlantic City community for their support and dedication throughout our tenure as manager.”