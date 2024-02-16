Mohegan names Kurt Shotzberger as vice president of financial planning and analysis

Shotzberger has over two decades of experience in finance, including 15 years in the gaming industry.

US.- The entertainment and gaming brand Mohegan has announced the appointment of Kurt Shotzberger as vice president of financial planning and analysis. Shotzberger will lead budgeting, financial modeling, forecasting, and financial and operational analysis as well as strategic planning.

Shotzberger worked in senior leadership roles at IGT and served as vice president of gaming and lodging investment banking with Wachovia Securities.

Ray Pineault, president and CEO of Mohegan, said: “Kurt’s extensive background in finance and gaming brings a unique perspective and invaluable expertise to our team. His skills will be crucial as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape in our industry, and we’re really looking forward to seeing the innovative direction Kurt will offer as part of Mohegan.”

Shotzberger said: “Stepping into the role at Mohegan allows me to apply my background in a manner that aligns with my professional ethos. This opportunity is both a privilege and a significant responsibility which I am eager to begin while making meaningful contributions along the way.”

In January, the company appointed new executives. Joffre Wells joined Mohegan as VP of capital markets, investor relations, and corporate treasurer. Meanwhile, Kelly Leung and Kelly Sullivan were promoted to the leadership team. Leung was named senior vice president of international marketing and Sullivan VP of people operations.

Mohegan Pennsylvania completes $10m hotel revamp

Mohegan Pennsylvania has announced the completion of its $10m hotel revamp, including work to update all 238 rooms and suites.

Tony Carlucci, president and general manager of Mohegan PA, said: “As can be seen from the new images on MoheganPA.com and for anyone who has stayed with us recently, the look and feel of our renovated hotel rooms is exceptional.

“Along with our partner Daroff Design, we set out to create a fresher and more contemporary atmosphere with upgraded amenities and we’re thrilled with the results. Every detail was considered during this project, and we’re delighted with the new hotel experience that has already generated great feedback from guests.”