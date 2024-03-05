Caesars starts accepting mobile bets in North Carolina

Caesars has begun taking bets exclusively ahead of the statewide launch of sports betting.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced its sports wagering platform, Caesars Sportsbook, has become the first sportsbook to start accepting online wagers in North Carolina. Through a relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, it has started taking bets at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel and surrounding tribal lands ahead of the statewide launch of online sports betting in North Carolina on March 11.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “The Caesars Sportsbook app is the perfect complement to our in-person retail sportsbooks in Western North Carolina that so many sports fans have enjoyed for years. We’re thankful to be able to offer wagering at the Harrah’s Cherokee properties as part of our longstanding relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and with the sports calendar heating up, there is a lot to be excited about. Thank you to the National Indian Gaming Commission, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, and its Sports Betting Committee for making this day a possibility.”

Michell Hicks, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, added: “Over the years, the partnership between the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment has only flourished and strengthened. We eagerly anticipate the chance to introduce mobile sports betting to North Carolina, offering a fresh and new experience to all sports fans.”

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has awarded eight interactive sports wagering licences to operators ahead of the March 11 launch of mobile sports betting. The eight operators are: FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, bet365, ESPN BET, Underdog and Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Operators must form partnerships with professional teams, leagues, and venues in North Carolina. Retail wagering will follow.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.