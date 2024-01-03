Seven sports betting operators apply for mobile licences in North Carolina

North Carolina’s legal mobile sports betting market may launch in time for March Madness.

US.- Seven mobile sports betting companies have applied for a licence to operate in North Carolina, meeting the deadline of December 27. The North Carolina Lottery Commission will continue to accept applications, but these initial applicants are expected to get first access.

The seven operators to apply for mobile licences in North Carolina are bet365; BetMGM; DraftKings; ESPN BET; Fanatics Sportsbook; FanDuel; Underdog. The commission has 60 days to perform background checks and other work.

The North Carolina Lottery Commission has yet to announce a launch date for sports betting, but there’s some optimism that it will before March Madness begins on March 19. The state’s legal mobile sports betting market must at least launch by June 14. Operators must form partnerships with professional teams, leagues, and venues in North Carolina.