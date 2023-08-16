Missouri casinos report $168.5m in revenue for July

Missouri casino revenue was down 1 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Missouri’s 13 casinos generated $168.5m in adjusted gross revenue in July, according to the latest report from the Missouri Gaming Commission. That’s a 1 per cent drop from the $169.3m they collected in July 2022. The figure was $155m in June of this year.

Ameristar St. Charles was the top performer, generating $25m in revenue. Hollywood Casino reported $22.3m, Rivers City Casino $22.2. Ameristar Kansas City $18m and Harrahs Kansas City $15.3m. The state collected $35.4m in taxes on gaming, up from $32m in June.

Missouri sports betting bill stalls in Senate

The Senate’s legislative session ended without it addressing House Bill 556, which was passed by the state House in March. It’s the fifth year sports betting has failed to make it through both chambers.

Filed by representative Dan Houx, HB556 would have allowed up to 39 mobile skins for Missouri casino operators and sports teams. In-person sportsbooks could have opened at the state’s 13 riverboat casinos, while sports teams would have received an exclusion zone around their venues. The Missouri Gaming Commission would have overseen sports betting.