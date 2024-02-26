Mississippi casinos generate $180.3m in revenue in January

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has reported that casino revenue decreased year-on-year.

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that the state’s 26 non-tribal casinos generated $180.3m in revenue from poker, slots and table games in January. Revenue decreased 18 per cent compared to December 2023 ($219.8m) and 10 per cent year-on-year (January 2023: $201.9m).

Mississippi’s casino revenue is broken down into the following three regions: Central, Coastal, and Northern. The state’s Central region posted $120.9m in revenue, the Northern region $36.4m and the Central region $23m.

Sports betting in January

Mississippi’s sports betting revenue was $6.7m in January, up 31.4 per cent compared to January 2023 and up 36.7 per cent from December. The sports betting handle was $44.6m, down 22 per cent from the same month in 2023 and down 8.8 per cent from December 2023.

This month the state House passed House Bill 774 on online sports betting. The bill now heads to a Senate committee.