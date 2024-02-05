Mississippi House approves mobile sports betting

House Bill 774 now moves to the Senate.

US.- Sport betting is one step closer to becoming legalised in Mississippi. The state House has passed House Bill 774 by 97-14. It now heads to a Senate committee.

Under the bill, each of the 26 casinos in Mississippi would be able to launch an online sports betting platform. Casinos would only be able to partner with one licensed platform (in addition to any existing retail sportsbook). Only existing casinos would be allowed to operate on the market.

The first version of the bill levied a 12 per cent tax on sports wagers, sending 4 per cent to the localities where a casino is located and 8 per cent to the state. The amended version passed on Thursday would direct all tax to a state fund for emergency road and bridge repairs.

Players would need to be at least 21 and would be able to place bets from anywhere inside Mississippi. If the bill passes into law, it would come into effect on July 1 this year. Republican representative Casey Eure of Saucier, the bill’s prime sponsor, thinks the state could bring in $25-35m a year in tax revenue, based on state Gaming Commission estimates.