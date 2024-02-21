Mississippi sports betting revenue reaches $6.7m in January

Sports betting revenue was up 31.4 per cent compared to January 2023.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting revenue was $6.7m in January, up 31.4 per cent compared to January 2023 and up 36.7 per cent from December. The sports betting handle was $44.6m, down 22 per cent from the same month in 2023 and down 8.8 per cent from December 2023.

Coastal casinos took $29.1m in bets and $4m in revenue. Some $12m was wagered on American football. Central casinos took $1.5m in bets and reported $9.1m in sports betting revenue. Parlay bets offered the best return for these venues, with casinos turning a revenue of $1.1m from $4m bets.

Northern casinos reported $1.2m off $6.4m in bets. Some $631,180 of this revenue came from American football, with bets amounting to $2.1m.

Mississippi House approves mobile sports betting bill

This month the state House passed House Bill 774 by 97-14. The bill now heads to a Senate committee. Under the bill, each of the 26 casinos in Mississippi would be able to launch an online sports betting platform. Casinos would only be able to partner with one licensed platform (in addition to any existing retail sportsbook). Only existing casinos would be allowed to operate on the market.