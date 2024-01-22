Mississippi sports betting handle down by a third in December

Mississippi sports betting handle was down 34.3 per cent from December 2022.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $48.9m in December, down 34.3 per cent from December 2022 ($74.4m) and down 21.6 per cent from November 2023. Revenue was $4.9m, 56.6 per cent lower than in December 2022 but 58.1 per cent ahead of November of 2023 ($3.1m).

Coastal casinos took $31.6m in bets and $2.4m in revenue. Of the total bets, $14.5m was spent on American football, $7.7m on basketball and $4.9m on parlay bets. Central casinos took $11m in wagers and reported $1.7m in sports betting revenue. Basketball accounted for $3.6m of bets, American football $2.6m and parlay cards $4.7m.

At Northern casinos, players spent $6.3m on sports betting, and revenue reached $770,498. American football bets totalled $2.9m, basketball $1.8m and parlay cards $1.5m.

Mississippi Lottery reaches $2bn in gross sales

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) has surpassed $2bn in gross sales since it started selling tickets in November 2019. It has returned more than half a billion dollars to the state for roads, bridges and education.