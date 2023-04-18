Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $216.4m in March

Revenue increased by 26.7 per cent compared with February.

US.- Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $216.4m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in March. That’s an increase of 26.7 per cent compared with February.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that March internet gaming gross receipts were a Michigan record of $171.8m, surpassing the previous record of $153.7m set in January. Gross sports betting receipts totalled $44.6m. The numbers compare to $131.7m and $30.5m in March 2022.

Combined internet gaming and sports betting adjusted gross receipts were $186m: $154.6m from internet casino gaming and $31.4m from sports betting, up 30.4 per cent and 114.5 per cent respectively

The internet sports betting handle was $407.7m, down 9.7 per cent from the $451.6m handle recorded in March 2022 but up 18.2 per cent from February 2023’s $344.9m. Operators reported submitting $33.2m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. Tribal operators reported making $3.7m in payments to governing bodies.

For the first quarter of 2023, internet gaming adjusted gross receipts totalled $426.3m, and internet sports betting receipts $57.7m.

Land-based casinos

Detroit’s three casinos reported $119.2m in monthly aggregate revenue for March, down 2.9 per cent year-on-year. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $117.8m and retail sports betting $1.4m.

