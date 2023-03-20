Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $170.83m in February

Revenue fell by 8.8 per cent compared with January.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $170.83m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for February. The figure was down 8.8 per cent compared with January’s $187.3m.

Internet gaming gross receipts were $148.17m, down 3.6 per cent from $153.69m in the previous month but 20.6 per cent higher than February 2022’s $110.56m. Gross sports betting receipts were $22.66m, down 32.6 per cent from January’s $33.64m. Combined adjusted internet gaming gross receipts and adjusted internet sports betting gross receipts were $141.73m, falling 9.2 per cent and internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were $133.28m, down 3.7 per cent.

Commercial and tribal operators reported $8.45m in internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts, down 52.6 per cent from January’s total of $17.85m but up by $12.4m compared with the $3.95m loss recorded in February 2022.

The handle was $344.9m, down 27.5 per cent from January’s $475.6m and down 13.4 per cent from the $398.4m reported in February 2022. Operators paid $26.9m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. Internet gaming taxes and fees totalled $26.3m and internet sports betting taxes and fees $583,263.

The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $7.3m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees during February. Tribal operators reported making $3m in payments to governing bodies.

Michigan Gaming Control Board launches responsible gaming campaign

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) launched Don’t Regret the Bet, a new statewide, multi-media responsible gaming campaign. The initiative encourages Michigan residents to wager responsibly when placing bets using the state’s legal, regulated forms of gaming.

Developed in partnership with King Media, the campaign includes broadcast TV and radio advertising and point-of-sale video ads at gas stations. It also includes digital billboards and pieces for social media and digital media, such as streaming services and podcasts. Some ads will appear during professional and college sporting event broadcasts.