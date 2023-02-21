Online gaming receipts set new record in Michigan

Michigan’s igaming and sports betting revenue reached $187.3m in January.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators have reported a combined $187.3m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for January. That’s a decrease of 7.1 per cent from December’s $201.6m.

Internet gaming gross receipts were a state record $153.7m, beating December’s $132.4m by 0.6 per cent. However, sports betting receipts were down 31 per cent at $33.6m compared with $48.8m in December.

Combined adjusted internet gaming gross receipts and adjusted internet sports betting gross receipts were $156.2m in January, falling 7.2 per cent from December receipts of $168.2m. Internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were $138.3m, up 0.6 per cent monthly and up 26.7 per cent compared with $109.2m in January 2022.

Commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $17.8m in internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts. This was a fall of 42 per cent from $30.7m in December and 6.9 per cent from $19.2m in January 2022. The handle was $475.6m, down 0.7 per cent from the $478.7m handle reported in December and down 4.3 per cent from January 2022.

Operators paid $26.1m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan in January: internet gaming $24.9m and Internet sports betting: $1.2m. The three Detroit casinos reported City of Detroit wagering taxes and municipal services fee payments of $7.5m. Tribal operators reported paying $2.7m to governing bodies.

There were 14 operators offering internet gaming and 15 offering internet sports betting in January. One tribal operator ceased its gaming offering in 2022.

Detroit’s land-based casinos

Detroit’s three casinos reported $103.5m in monthly aggregate revenue for January. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $103.4m and retail sports betting $111,023.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 48 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent.

Table games and slots revenue from MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Penn National’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown was up 4.4 per cent from January 2022 and down 04.5 per cent from December.