Michigan Gaming Control Board launches monthly podcast

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has announced the launch of Double Down Michigan, a monthly podcast presented by its executive director Henry Williams. The podcast will explore gaming-related topics, including responsible gaming and industry news and trends.

Double Down Michigan is hosted on Buzzsprout and available on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Podcast Index and Spotify. Each episode will feature special guests, which include experts from the MGCB, state government, tribal communities, addiction and recovery services or the gaming industry.

In the first episode, Williams will discuss topics with Sandra Johnson, the responsible gaming manager for the Michigan Gaming Control Board. They will talk about the difference between responsible gaming and problem gambling, self-exclusion from gambling, the MGCB’s new responsible gaming campaign Don’t Regret the Bet and tips for staying safe.

In episode 2, the president of the Michigan Association on Problem Gambling Michael Burke shares his personal story about gambling addiction and advice for people who need problem gambling help.

Williams said: “Through our podcast, Michigan citizens will learn more about the gaming industry and its impacts on the state and on its patrons. If you enjoy gaming or are curious about how the industry works, our podcasts will provide insights from a regulator’s unique perspective. We also will help our listeners by sharing information on responsible gaming and problem gambling.”

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has launched Don’t Regret the Bet, a new statewide, multi-media responsible gaming campaign. The initiative encourages Michigan residents to wager responsibly when placing bets using the state’s legal, regulated forms of gaming.

Developed in partnership with King Media, the campaign includes broadcast TV and radio advertising and point-of-sale video ads at gas stations. It also includes digital billboards and pieces for social media and digital media, such as streaming services and podcasts. Some ads will appear during professional and college sporting event broadcasts.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $170.83m in February

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $170.83m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for February. The figure was down 8.8 per cent compared with January’s $187.3m.

Internet gaming gross receipts were $148.17m, down 3.6 per cent from $153.69m in the previous month but 20.6 per cent higher than February 2022’s $110.56m. Gross sports betting receipts were $22.66m, down 32.6 per cent from January’s $33.64m. Combined adjusted internet gaming gross receipts and adjusted internet sports betting gross receipts were $141.73m, falling 9.2 per cent and internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were $133.28m, down 3.7 per cent.