Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue drops to $169.3m in June

Revenue decreased by 8.9 per cent compared with May.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $169.3m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in June. That’s a decrease of 8.9 per cent compared with May’s $185.8m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that internet gaming gross receipts were $151m and gross sports betting receipts $18.3m. Combined igaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $146.1m: $136.9m from igaming and $9.2m from internet sports betting. That’s a 1 per cent increase and 58 per cent decrease, respectively, compared to May 2023. Compared to June 2022, igaming AGR was up by 25.1 per cent and sports betting by 83.9 per cent.

The internet sports betting handle was $227.9m, down by 21 per cent from May ($288.3m). Operators reported submitting $28.9m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $7.4m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $3.5m in payments to governing bodies.

Land-based casinos

Detroit’s three casinos have reported $101.5m in monthly revenue for June, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $101.9m and retail sports betting yielded a negative $395,606, in large part due to a customer winning $972,000 at MotorCity Casino on June 18.

Table games and slot revenue increased 8.8 per cent when compared to June 2022 but dropped 2.7 per cent compared to May 2023. MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 32 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent.