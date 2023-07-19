Detroit casinos generate $101.5m in revenue in June

Table games and slots generated $101.9m and retail sports betting a negative $395,606.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos have reported $101.5m in monthly revenue for June, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $101.9m and retail sports betting yielded a negative $395,606, in large part due to a customer winning $972,000 at MotorCity Casino on June 18.

Table games and slot revenue increased 8.8 per cent when compared to June 2022 but dropped 2.7 per cent compared to May 2023. MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 32 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown reported a 36.8 per cent gain year-on-year with $22.4m in monthly gaming revenue. MGM’s revenue declined 2.7 per cent to $47m and Motor City’s fell 3 per cent to $32.5m.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.3m in taxes to the State of Michigan. That compares to $8m for the same month last year. The casinos reported submitting $12.1m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

The three Detroit casinos reported $8.1m in retail sports bets. Total gross receipts yielded a negative $378,641. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were down by $1.3 compared to May 2023 and $844,308 compared to the same month last year. Casinos paid $11,832 in taxes to the state and $14,462 in taxes to the City of Detroit based on retail sports betting revenue.

