MGC reports on Massachusetts’ January casino and sports wagering revenue

January saw the launch of sports betting at Massachusetts casinos.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $96.9 in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in January. Encore reported GGR of $61.8m, MGM Springfield $22.8m and Plainridge Park $12.1m.

The casinos launched sports wagering on January 31, 2023. Approximately $65,706 in gross sports wagering revenue (GSWR) was generated at MGM and PPC in the first day of operations. EBH reported a loss of $75,230. Online sports betting is expected to launch on March 10.

Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $27.1m in tax revenue in January. The Commonwealth collected approximately $9,861 in taxes and assessments from the sports wagering operations of PPC and MGM.

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort casinos, are taxed on 25 per cent of GGR. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.31bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each venue. All three are also now licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which are taxed at 15 per cent of GSWR.

