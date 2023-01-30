Massachusetts Gaming Commission to attend “Regulating the Game” education program

Regulating the Game 2023 London is being held from 25 - 29 September at One Mooregate Place, London, UK.

Press release.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has announced Cathy Judd-Stein, chair of the Commission, will be talking at Regulating the Game 2023 London, as well as attending the conference.

As chair, Cathy has stewarded the Commission through high-profile and impactful disciplinary matters, deftly navigated the enormous challenges arising from the Covid pandemic, and led the Commission’s recent work establishing regulated retail sports wagering in Massachusetts for example.

The regulator has also announced more impressive speakers for the London program:

Julian Harris, Senior Partner, Harris Hagan

Steve Paine, Director, Evolve Sports Integrity

Dr. Jonathan Parke, Director, Sophro

It also confirmed that the International Center for Gaming Regulation, the University of Nevada Las Vegas, will introduce additional content and experts aligned with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission themes on topics including:

Anti-money laundering

Industry leadership

Regulatory Leadership

Industry Supervision

Licensing and Probity Investigations

Internal Controls

Gaming & Casino Operations

Digital Transformation

The Regulating the Game program is underpinned with expert content and designed to foster discussion and debate about public policy settings and regulatory practice, build sector knowledge and understanding, and motivate individuals and organisations towards innovative approaches that support leading-edge industry and efficient and effective regulation.

Regulating the Game underscores the importance of regulatory and sector leadership and leveraging policy thinking and insights across borders, to better foster innovation and advance efficient and effective gambling regulation. It also provides an opportunity to stimulate discussions about known and emerging policy and sector issues, cultivate best practices and connect and build relationships to underpin future collaboration.