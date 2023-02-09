Massachusetts sets tentative date for online sports betting launch

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission intends for online sports betting to start in time for March Madness.

US.- Massachusetts Gaming Commission executive director Karen Wells has given a tentative launch date for online sports betting as March 10 at 10am. That would be in time for March Madness which begins on March 14.

Wells said: “I’m proposing a tentative launch date for the Category 3 mobile operators, or online operators, of March 10. The suggestion is we do it that date because it gives us the weekend if there’s any issues before March Madness starts, and then there’s a Monday where we could have a Commission meeting if necessary if there’s any issues before the big tournament starts.

“The recommendation is that we start at 10am. There are some events that folks might want to wager on, on March 10 itself, so that’s why the recommendation came down.”

Massachusetts launched retail sports betting in January. Wynn Resorts’ Encore Boston Harbor was the first recipient of the Category 1 licence from the MGC in December. Fifteen operators submitted applications for sports betting licences after the November 21 deadline to apply. The Massachusetts State Legislature legalised sports wagering in August 2022.

MGC awards Genius Sports initial temporary sports betting vendor licence

Genius Sports has been temporarily certified by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission as a licensed sports wagering vendor. The temporary certificate of authority is valid for an initial 12 months pending final full authorization.

With the addition of Massachusetts, Genius Sports now holds 41 licences, or equivalent, in North America across US states, territories, tribes and Canada.