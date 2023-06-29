Merkur’s Peruvian anniversary celebrations

Peru Gaming Show 2023 marks a landmark event for Merkur Gaming Peru with unprecedented success.

Press release.- The overwhelming opinion, as expressed by both visitors and exhibitors, was that the 2023 edition of the Peru Gaming Show was that this had been a truly great event: perhaps the best ever in the 20th running of the Lima-based gaming B2B presentation. And the 20th anniversary of PGS was also a landmark event for Merkur; this being held in the 10th anniversary year of Merkur Gaming Peru, now firmly established as one of the top gaming brands in Peru.

Boasting a brand-new design for what was once again the biggest exhibitor booth space at PGS Merkur displayed a wide range of products from their portfolio. The Linked Jackpots Link Zone 2, Solar Link and the Egyptian-themed Five, where five cash pot towers wait to be filled during the respin feature, were joined by Merkur Mystery; the latest star in the Merkur portfolio and a hit feature that has proved to be extremely popular with Peruvian players.

Merkur Gaming Peru’s general manager Ronald Diaz mentioned Merkur Mystery specifically as an important product for his team. “The Merkur multi-games are consistent winners that have a track record of success here in Peru. With the addition of Merkur Mystery we now have an even more attractive proposition for players and a huge attraction for operators’ gaming floors.”

Ronald Diaz, General Manager Merkur Gaming Peru, was very satisfied with the company’s presence

at the fair.

The Lima-based team were joined and assisted by exhibition specialists from Europe as well as representatives from the other LatAm Merkur subsidiary companies across the region. Also, a big hit with visitors to the Merkur booth in Lima was the now traditional superb lounge area that offered visitors the chance to relax, hold one-to-one conversations with Merkur team members and enjoy the top-class food and beverage hospitality that has become one of the star attractions of recent years at PGS.

Ronald Diaz again: “Peru is well known for its warmth and hospitality and every year we recreate that environment at PGS. Our catering team worked tremendously hard right through the show and I know for sure that our visiting customers really enjoyed and appreciated their efforts.”

Featuring alongside Merkur at PGS were the sister Merkur companies GeWeTe, the famous cash handling experts, and the online gaming maestros edict who demonstrated their innovations in line with their descriptive slogan ‘Online Gambling: made in Germany’.

Without a doubt, this 20th-anniversary presentation of Peru Gaming Show was a great success and with dates for the show’s 21st edition in June 2024 already announced it will certainly continue to be a leading event on the LatAm gaming business landscape.

Ronald Diaz closed out the show by commenting: “PGS 2023 has been a huge success for us, not just here in Peru but also in terms of the brand value of Merkur across Latin America and beyond. I would like to thank our entire team for their hard work, from build-up right through to breakdown, and also give thanks to the many customers and business partners who spent valuable time with us. Merkur had high expectations of this year’s PGS and as the show closes I am very pleased to say that all of them were fulfilled and in fact exceeded.”