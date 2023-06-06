MerkurXTIP launches in esports with Oddin.gg

By leveraging Oddin.gg’s technology, MerkurXTIP will offer its customers an outstanding esports betting experience.

Press release.- MerkurXTIP, a leading sports betting and gaming operator in Serbia and a member of the German-based Gauselmann family, enters into the world of esports betting through a partnership with Oddin.gg.

As a part of the Merkur Group, MerkurXTIP is committed to providing its customers with a seamless, enjoyable, and innovative multichannel experience. With its strategic entry into the esports market, the operator not only strengthens its position in the industry but also expands its offerings to meet the surging demand for esports betting.

Oddin.gg is a B2B provider for operators seeking to integrate cutting-edge esports solutions. By leveraging Oddin.gg’s technology, MerkurXTIP will offer its customers an outstanding esports betting experience with a wide range of markets and competitive odds.

Marek Suchar, co-founder & managing director of partnerships, at Oddin.gg, says: “We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to MerkurXTIP as they become a part of the Oddin.gg family. The fusion of their extensive knowledge in the sports betting industry and our state-of-the-art esports solutions is poised to generate a great synergy, fostering success for both organizations.”

Nenad Aleksic, head of online, at MerkurXTIP, comments: “As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, entering the esports betting market is a natural progression for MerkurXTIP. By partnering with Oddin.gg, we can provide our customers with an exciting way of betting on their favourite esports events. We are confident that this collaboration will be a great success.”