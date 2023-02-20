Merkur Gaming closes a new sales partnership with Reel Games

Representatives from Merkur Gaming and Reel Games met to seal the deal.

The partnership licenses Reel Games to manufacture and distribute Merkur Gaming products specially developed for Central America and the Caribbean.

Press release.- Merkur Gaming and Reel Games Inc. have agreed on a sales partnership with effect from January 1 of this year.

Under the arrangement, the Florida-based company Reel Games will be responsible with immediate effect for the marketing and after-sales service of Merkur Gaming products in the Central American and Caribbean region.

Tomás Mieles, business development manager Casino Spain & Coordinator Sales LATAM at Merkur Gaming, explains: “With Reel Games, we have gained a strong and reliable partner in whose expertise we trust to further expand our presence in Central America and the Caribbean.

“While we are already very successful in this region, we expect the collaboration with Reel Games to further significantly increase demand for our products.”

Merkur Gaming is the international sales and development brand of adp Merkur GmbH which is responsible within the Gauselmann Group among other things for the development, production and sales of games as well as amusement and gaming machines.

Merkur Gaming’s core competencies include constantly adapting the products to the specific characteristics and gaming preferences as well as the legislative framework in the respective different markets.

Reel Games has been a leading distributor of slot machines, multiplayer roulette terminals and progressive jackpot systems in the USA for the past several decades.

“We appreciate the trust Merkur Gaming has placed in us and look forward to a close and successful collaboration,” said Sean Smith, president and founder of Reel Games, after the signing of the contract. “We are proud to be offered the opportunity to further strengthen and expand Merkur Gaming’s diverse offering in Central America.”