MaximBet ceases sports betting operations

US.- The online gambling operator MaximBet has ceased all operations with immediate effect. The gaming operator, owned by Carousel Group in partnership with Maxim magazine, said in a statement that it had made the decision due to “macroeconomic conditions.” Customers will have until December 15 to withdraw any funds from their accounts.

The company said: “It is with regret that we inform you that, effective immediately, MaximBet will cease operations. Challenging macroeconomic conditions and an increasingly prohibitive marketplace have accelerated this difficult decision.

“Our priority now, in consultation with state regulators, is to wind down operations and help active customers in Colorado and Indiana withdraw their funds and close their accounts.”

MaximBet made its debut in the US in September 2021 when it launched in Colorado. The operator expanded into Indiana just two months ago in partnership with Kambi Group and White Hat Gaming.

It had a partnership with rap icon Nicki Minaj, who served as a strategic advisor to the board and creative director and with Colorado Rockies star Charlie Blackmon.

In October, FuboTV closed its Fubo Gaming subsidiary and Fubo Sportsbook. The firm said that continuing to run them would impact its ability to reach its longer-term profitability goals.