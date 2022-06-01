Rapper Nicki Minaj named strategic advisor at MaximBet

Nicki Minaj has joined online sportsbook MaximBet as an investor, ambassador and creative director.

US.- Rap icon Nicki Minaj has penned a multi-year global partnership deal with MaximBet, the online sports betting and gambling company. Minaj will serve as a strategic advisor to the board and creative director for Maxim magazine and will be “actively involved in the company’s ambitious plans for iGaming.”

The agreement between MaximBet and the award-winning rapper and entrepreneur will see them collaborate on merchandise, parties, fan experiences, and branding. The sports betting and igaming operator said Minaj will bring her style and ethos to the group to “illustrate the lifestyle components of the brand while vastly broadening its audience, including inviting more women into the fold.”

Minaj is the first woman to have 100 Billboard Hot 100 hits. With more than 280 million Instagram followers, she is the 18th most followed person in the world on the social media platform.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration,” Minaj said in a press release. “Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot-on as it relates to this partnership.

“I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

MaximBet CEO Daniel Graetzer commented: “Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman. Her role as a Strategic Advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us.

“She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her – she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”

