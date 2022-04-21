MaximBet partners with Charlie Blackmon in MLB-sports betting deal

The company’s deal with the Colorado Rockies star is its first with an active MLB player.

US.- MaximBet has signed a deal with Colorado Rockies star Charlie Blackmon. Blackmon, a four-time Mayor League Baseball (MLB) All-Star, will become MaximBet’s first active professional athlete ambassador from one of the four major US sports. He will represent MaximBet in upcoming marketing campaigns, fan events, promotions and social media content.

Blackmon ranks second all-time in hits, games played, and at-bats for the Rockies and is third in runs scored and total bases in team history.

Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet, said: “Charlie is one of the most revered Rockies players of all time, and his style and career success make him a perfect fit for MaximBet. We are thrilled to welcome Charlie to the MaximBet family. We look forward to him hitting it out of the ballpark for us as we continue to grow in Colorado and across the country.”

Blackmon commented: “As I learned more about MaximBet, I knew this absolutely was the right brand for me. MaximBet has really attached itself to the local Colorado community, and I cannot wait to have some fun with MaximBet and surprising fans with incredible ‘money can’t buy’ experiences all season.”

MaximBet expands into Indiana and Iowa

In February, MaximBet announced Indiana and Iowa as the next two states where its mobile sportsbook would go live as part of its national expansion. The sports betting and online casino brand owned and operated by Carousel Group is currently live in Colorado.

After Iowa and Indiana, the company plans to expand to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Ontario later this year.

