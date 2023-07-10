Max Trafimovich: “Attendees at iGB L!VE will have the chance to explore all SOFTSWISS products”

Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s upcoming participation at iGB L!VE.

Exclusive interview.- SOFTSWISS is gearing up in style for the next iGB L!VE with a bigger stand, great new products and a wide range of products to show.

To talk about this, Focus Gaming News interviewed Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS, who will also be giving a conference during the event, entitled “Navigating the Regulatory Landscape: Proven Strategies for Operators”.

What is SOFTSWISS preparing for iGB L!VE? What can visitors expect to see from the company?

Attending events like iGB L!VE is an excellent opportunity to have meaningful discussions with our partners in person. This time we will double our stand in size, actually transforming it into the grandest meeting hub at the whole event.

Attendees will have the chance to explore all SOFTSWISS products, discover the most recent updates and ask our experts about fresh industry developments.

Besides that, this year, we’ve decided to go one step further. We are organising an unforgettable private party at the iconic A’DAM Tower in Amsterdam, bringing together esteemed members of the iGaming community.

It has become a lovely tradition for us to gather our existing and prospective partners in Amsterdam, fostering stronger connections and memorable experiences.

Also, I am thrilled that this year I will hold a presentation at iGB L!VE Pulse Conference. I will cover the topic “Navigating the Regulatory Landscape: Proven Strategies for Operators” on 12 July at 15:20. You will hear our wealth of insights into obtaining national gaming licences to build a compliant and successful iGaming business.

“I look forward to the iGB Live and invite all attendees to join us at the SOFTSWISS stand P22!” Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS.

The company shared Q1 2023 results which showed that the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator showcases robust growth. What does this growth mean to the company, and what factors are related to it?

At first, this growth highlights that we are developing the product in the right direction. For example, the Game Aggregator team launched the Tournament Tool this February. The new feature was designed to help operators increase player engagement and loyalty.

One of its key advantages is the in-game tournament interface, streamlining interaction with players to keep them updated about gaming campaigns. Partners who were the first to launch tournaments shared that the Tournament Tool effectively retained 60 per cent more players compared to the non-tournament statistics, all analysed on similar sources of traffic.

Adding to the growing acknowledgement of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is the input of our business development and marketing teams. They do put a lot of effort into the product promotion. The Game Aggregator becomes much more visible and valuable for the industry.

As a sign of that, I can name the recent ‘Aggregator Platform’ award at the EGR B2B Awards 2023, which was the result of the efficient work of all departments.

It is worth noting that the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is actively expanding its presence in LatAm, and the product team consistently shares market overviews. Recently, in collaboration with a partner game provider, the team conducted observations on player preferences which revealed a few counter-intuitive insights.

Recently, SOFTSWISS was recognised as ‘Aggregator Platform’ at the EGR B2B Awards 2023 and as ‘Platform Provider of the Year’ at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2023. What do these awards represent for the company?

I do believe such prestigious awards (and we have many of them!) inspire my colleagues to keep setting the bar of great customer service and to keep innovating.

These awards validate our commitment to excellence and acknowledge our efforts to push the boundaries of innovation in iGaming. They are a testament to our entire team’s hard work and dedication, reinforcing our position as a leading software provider in the industry.

What are your expectations for the gaming industry for the rest of the year?

The regulation trend is certainly expected to enhance. Nations realise the potential benefits and popularity of online gambling, so many of them choose to regulate the industry. This attention from state authorities may lead to the announcement of new legal frameworks in various countries.

While it may initially pose huge challenges for operators, such regulatory announcements can provide a more stable and secure environment for players and businesses. Regulations ensure fair play, responsible gambling measures, enhanced consumer protection. Definitely, regulations affect software providers who also need to obtain various certifications and, in general, provide their services to licensed operators at a higher, enterprise-ready level.

The next trend is undoubtedly the expanding interest surrounding the adoption of AI tools across the iGaming sector. This is such an omnipresent buzzword now, but AI does have the potential to revolutionise many industries. So, day by day, we will see more and more news related to such technologies.

For example, we use AI to personalise our Sportsbook for players. AI-based tools allow us to display events according to player preferences. The system collects real-time data on player activity and then provides players with the most relevant content according to their gaming preferences. In this way, we suggest events that our system considers attractive for a particular player or similar groups of players.

For the last few years, it’s been common for big tech companies to build an ecosystem of products and services. Speaking about SOFTSWISS, are there any steps in that direction?

Having a “close-knit family” of products that tap into neighbouring industry verticals is essential for us. We want to meet the growing expectations of our existing clients, as well as get access to new ones.

In our pursuit to provide comprehensive solutions, we have developed an extensive ecosystem of software products that work harmoniously together. Think of it as igaming Lego sets, where each product supports and complements the others. We have created convenient ‘packages’ that serve as one-stop shops for our clients.

For instance, the Sportsbook Platform can be seamlessly connected via the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, which also acts as a PAM (Player Account Management system). Alternatively, it can be integrated into another PAM. This flexibility allows operators who focus solely on iGaming websites without sports betting to effortlessly incorporate the Sportsbook functionality through a seamless wallet integration without impacting the rest of their business.

At the same time, the Sportsbook solution is readily available through our award-winning Game Aggregator. For clients already utilising our aggregation platform to access games, incorporating a sports betting tool becomes a logical choice. It simplifies the process and eliminates any unnecessary complications.

By offering these interconnected solutions, we aim to streamline operations for our clients, providing them with cost-effective options and the ease of accessing multiple functionalities within our ecosystem.