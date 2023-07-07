Affilka by SOFTSWISS partners with Boomerang

This collaboration marks the launch of the ‘Boomerang Partners’ affiliate program.

Press release.- Affilka by SOFTSWISS announces its partnership with a big-name client, Boomerang. This collaboration marks the launch of the ‘Boomerang Partners’ affiliate program, strengthening the operator’s portfolio of eight global online casino brands.

The ‘Boomerang Partners’ affiliate program is designed to meet essential market requirements, ensuring a seamless experience for affiliates. The program facilitates the stable withdrawal of funds to popular payment systems, including cryptocurrencies.

Affiliates can expect a swift onboarding process with a remarkable two-hour turnaround time. Moreover, the program offers a variety of deal types, including CPA, Revenue Share, and Hybrid Intuitive, empowering affiliates with diverse options to maximize their earnings.

The Boomerang team highlights the following key reasons for choosing Affilka’s functionality to launch their affiliate program:

Effortless integration with partners

Intuitive interface

Quick support

Helpful tips for enhancing user experience

In-house wiki database

The Boomerang team shares its feedback on the launch: “We would like to express our gratitude to the Affilka team for their exceptional support throughout the process. The integration was smooth and efficient thanks to their clear, professional and quick responses to all our queries.”

Angelika Antonova, head of sales at Affilka by SOFTSWISS, comments on the recent partnership: “Affilka has achieved remarkable progress in the igaming industry. This success is evident through the prestigious awards we have received and the valuable partnerships we have forged with market leaders. These accomplishments undoubtedly highlight Affilka’s value, competitive edge, and broad market appeal. Our unwavering commitment to excellence drives us to continually push the boundaries and deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

