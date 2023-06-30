SOFTSWISS casino platform integrates livespins

SOFTSWISS will showcase its product updates and software advantages at iGB L!VE.

The new addition allows players to select a streamer on a casino website and place bets on such streamer’s game outcome.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS integrates Livespins, a social streaming platform, into its flagship product. The feature has the potential to impact pivotal metrics such as the number of bets, player retention, and engagement.

When a streamer places a bet, players can join the game by making their own bets and selecting multiple spins. Betting amounts are flexible, allowing gamesters to stake as much as they desire. If a streamer emerges victorious, players also achieve a win, and conversely, the same applies to losses.

The winnings are calculated by combining the betting amount and the streamer’s multiplier, creating a dynamic and rewarding gameplay experience.

Livespins significantly enhance engagement within the gaming process on the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform by fostering social interaction and promoting a sense of unity between players and streamers. What is more, Livespins allows players to communicate with their favourite influencers and fellow players via chat.

With the seamless integration via the Livespins SDK, players stay constantly connected and informed about ongoing and upcoming streams by receiving real-time updates on schedules and content.

Darya Avtukhovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, shares her thoughts on the recent integration: “I am genuinely delighted each time we unveil advancements to our flagship product. The Livespins integration is a step forward in line with our strategic vision of incorporating gamification elements into the betting process on our SOFTSWISS Casino Platform.

We are committed to providing our esteemed partners with the features and tools they desire, and this integration is a direct response to their requests.”

SOFTSWISS will showcase its product updates and software advantages during the upcoming iGB L!VE exhibition that will be held on 12-14 July in Amsterdam, Netherlands.