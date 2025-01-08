Max Niehusen: “I am confident that 2025 will bring even greater recognition for Booming Games”

Max Niehusen, CEO of Booming Games, shares exclusive insights with Focus Gaming News about the company’s plans for ICE Barcelona and its goals for the year.

Exclusive interview.- Booming Games CEO Max Niehusen spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s preparations for ICE Barcelona and emphasised the company’s focus on innovation, flexibility, and building strong partnerships to drive growth in 2025.

How are you preparing for ICE Barcelona, and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

ICE is one of the most important igaming exhibitions in the world, and Booming Games is proud to have been a part of it for over a decade. This year, we’re approaching the event with a strong sense of momentum, reflecting the massive growth we’ve achieved over the past 5–6 years. We’ve been steadily climbing the ladder to solidify our position as one of the top providers in the gaming industry, and ICE offers us the perfect platform to demonstrate that progress.

Over the past few months, our team has been working tirelessly to prepare for ICE Barcelona. From designing an engaging and visually stunning stand to curating detailed product presentations and planning interactive experiences, we’ve ensured that our presence will be impactful and memorable.

We’re particularly excited about the opportunity to meet with both our long-standing partners and potential new collaborators. Over the last few years, we’ve entered numerous new markets and established partnerships with highly reputable and large-scale operators. This year, we’ll be showcasing our impressive lineup for 2025, which includes innovative products and exciting offerings designed to deliver value and drive success for our partners.

With ICE moving to Barcelona, there’s a fresh buzz of excitement in the air, and we’re confident that Clarion will deliver an event that meets—and exceeds—the industry’s expectations. For us, ICE is more than just an exhibition; it’s a chance to connect, innovate, and celebrate the incredible progress and opportunities within our sector.

Can Booming Games introduce any new innovative content at the showcase?

Absolutely. 2025 is already shaping up to be a landmark year for Booming Games. We have sharpened our product strategy and increased game development output by an impressive 35.7 per cent compared to 2024. This significant growth underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging, and innovative content to both casino operators and players worldwide.

We’re thrilled to showcase a diverse lineup of new offerings at ICE, including the introduction of the exciting Fish Tales series, our innovative 3 Pot Games, and the expansion of our highly successful game families, which continue to be top performers in the market. Additionally, our PowerHit games push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, setting a new standard for immersive gameplay experiences.

The momentum for 2025 has already been set with the release of 64 Gold Coins Hold and Win, which immediately climbed to become one of our top-performing games this year. It has garnered significant attention from operators and players alike, reflecting the strength of our portfolio and strategy. This is just the beginning. The content we’ll unveil at ICE will reflect our ongoing evolution as a leader in the igaming industry and demonstrate how we’re shaping the future of gaming through bold innovation and a deep understanding of player preferences.

ICE Barcelona offers the perfect platform to highlight our forward-thinking approach, and we’re excited to share our vision with partners, clients, and peers.

“The content we’ll unveil at ICE will reflect our ongoing evolution as a leader in the igaming industry.” Max Niehusen, CEO at Booming Games.

What sets explicitly Booming Games apart from other providers?

Booming Games has firmly established itself as a standout provider in the igaming industry, thanks to our unique combination of experience, flexibility, and innovation. Over the past decade, we have built a strong reputation for trust and reliability among operators. What truly sets us apart is our ability to adapt rapidly to new markets and compliance requirements, ensuring our games meet diverse regulatory needs without compromising on quality or creativity.

Equally important is our agility in responding to emerging market trends. We excel at customising features and mechanics to align with player demands and operator preferences, making us one of the most flexible providers in the industry. This flexibility extends to our game development process, where we consistently deliver standout products at speed without sacrificing excellence.

Our team is another key differentiator. By bringing onboard some of the most experienced and talented product designers and mathematicians in the industry, we’ve gained immense knowledge and enhanced our creative execution. This expertise enables us to craft games that resonate deeply with players and stand out in a competitive landscape.

Our portfolio speaks volumes about our impact. Flagship titles such as Burning Classics and Buffalo Hold & Win Extreme have climbed into the top 3-5 performing games within the overall offerings of several operators across multiple markets. These achievements underline the strength of our game design, our ability to create engaging experiences, and our deep understanding of player preferences.

At the heart of everything we do is our commitment to building strong relationships with operators and players alike. Their trust and appreciation for our products drive us to continuously innovate and deliver excellence in every game we release.

Are you thinking of developing new alliances with renewed people or influencers?

Absolutely. Our collaboration with Ronaldinho was a resounding success, providing us with valuable recognition and building trust both within the industry and among players. It also demonstrated our ability to adapt quickly and effectively to compliance requirements, as we became one of the first certified game providers under Brazil’s newly implemented regulations. This partnership not only opened doors to collaborations with prominent operators globally but also contributed to our being shortlisted for, and winning, several prestigious industry awards.

The experience reinforced the strategic value of high-profile partnerships and showed us the immense potential of the Brazilian market. As a result, we are already speaking with new partners and exploring additional collaborations with media and influencer partners to expand our reach and impact further.

While we can’t disclose specific details at this stage, we remain open-minded and excited about future special alliances. These partnerships have the power to elevate our brand, expand our audience, and create meaningful connections with players worldwide. We are committed to pursuing opportunities that align with our vision and strategy, and we look forward to sharing more updates as soon as plans are finalized.

“We are committed to pursuing opportunities that align with our vision and strategy.” Max Niehusen, CEO at Booming Games.

What do you think are the casino operators’ and players’ demands in terms of features, and how do you manage to keep up with those demands?

Casino operators consistently seek features that attract and retain players, driving engagement and loyalty. Players, on the other hand, demand games that are entertaining, intuitive, and distinct—whether through unique mechanics, exciting themes, or fresh gameplay experiences.

At Booming Games, we excel at staying ahead of these demands by leveraging the expertise of our highly talented and experienced team. Over the past year, we have strengthened our product strategy by hiring industry-leading product and math designers who not only understand emerging trends but also have the vision to create new ones. Their innovative approach allows us to deliver games that captivate both operators and players alike.

We’ve also significantly enhanced our data analysis strategies, enabling us to identify what works best in our games and refine or eliminate less effective elements. This commitment to constant improvement ensures that our games remain both competitive and high-performing. Additionally, we stay closely aligned with trends in land-based casino content, which often set the direction for the online gaming industry.

Our portfolio reflects this dedication to innovation and quality. From our PowerHit games to new game categories and visually stunning designs, we ensure our offerings are diverse and appealing. Customization tools allow operators to tailor games to their specific audience needs, while our increased development output—up 35.7 per cent this year—demonstrates our agility and commitment to meeting the expectations of a rapidly evolving market.

By actively listening to feedback from both operators and players, we remain at the forefront of the industry, delivering games that resonate, engage, and inspire confidence in our brand.

What are the biggest challenges for Booming Games for 2025 after ICE?

I wouldn’t necessarily call them challenges but rather opportunities and the prioritisation of those opportunities. With everything I’ve highlighted in the previous answers, my main focus for 2025 is ensuring that our team sets the right priorities and concentrates on what we excel at.

As our team continues to grow, bringing even more industry expertise to the table, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the momentum we’ve built. With a larger and more diverse client base, entry into additional markets, and a growing portfolio of high-performing games, we are equipped to take Booming Games to new heights. Our ability to adapt quickly to regional regulations and market trends—combined with the technical infrastructure to remain agile—positions us as a leader in the industry.

I am confident that 2025 will bring even greater recognition for Booming Games. I expect to see an increasing number of high-value partnerships, more of our games climbing into the top-performing categories within operator portfolios, and significantly more attention on our brand across the iGaming sector.

Rather than seeing these as challenges, I view them as a chance to further establish ourselves as one of the most respected and innovative providers in the industry. With the right focus and a clear strategy, I believe the best is yet to come for Booming Games.