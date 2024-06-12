Booming Games has launched its exclusive slot game “Ronaldinho Spins”

In "Ronaldinho Spins", three Bonus Buy options have been added for the first time.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced that its highly-anticipated title, “Ronaldinho Spins“, is now available to players worldwide.

“Ronaldinho Spins” is the first slot game ever created featuring the image of international football superstar Ronaldinho Gaucho. After months of development and refinement, the slot is set to deliver entertainment and joy with its stunning visuals and exciting features.

“From the beginning to the end, players can anticipate continuous bonus action. This begins in the base game, where the Ronaldinho Wild can appear on reels two, three, and four. When it lands, it expands to cover the entire reel,” said the company.

Landing at least 3 Scatters triggers 12 Free Spins with Major symbol upgrades. Every time a Wild lands, symbols get upgraded to boost the payouts, plus for unlimited kicks the Free Spins can be retriggered. Additional Free Spins can be won when three or more Scatters land while the Bonus plays out. The Ronaldinho Wilds are also in play – one, two, or three Wilds award an additional one, three, or five Free Games respectively. During the Free Spins, each Wild symbol will upgrade all instances of the lowest major symbol on the reels, to the next highest major symbol for the duration of the round.

In the “Ronaldinho Spins” slot game by Booming Games, three Bonus Buy options have been added for the first time. To enter the Free Spins round, players can choose between a Regular Bonus, a Super Bonus with two symbol upgrades, or an Ultra Bonus with four symbol upgrades. The Bonus Buy feature is available in selected jurisdictions. The game’s max win potential is 5,000x.

Max Niehusen, CEO at Booming Games commented: “Recent months have been incredibly busy and exciting for our company as we’ve dedicated ourselves to crafting the first-ever slot game featuring Ronaldinho. We’re thrilled with the final result of “Ronaldinho Spins” and eagerly await industry feedback. This marks our initial venture with Ronaldinho, with more content slated for release soon. We’re glad to share this exclusive slot game with players worldwide, providing them an unforgettable experience alongside one of football’s greatest icons.”

Frederik Niehusen, CCO at Booming Games said: “The launch of “Ronaldinho Spins” has exceeded our expectations, and we eagerly anticipate the industry’s feedback. This partnership with Ronaldinho signifies a thrilling new phase for us, made even more opportune by its timing just before EURO 2024. We’re excited to present this exclusive slot game to players globally, offering them an unforgettable experience.”

Lastly, Moritz Blume, Director of Product at Booming Games said: “‘Ronaldinho Spins’ invites players to step onto the field alongside the footballing legend as he charges towards the goal. However, victory isn’t achieved alone; it’s a collaborative effort with Expanding Wilds and Free Spins paving the way. Serving as the first release in our Ronaldinho series, this game has already demonstrated remarkable success during its exclusive launches. With a growing demand for branded content, our partnership with Ronaldinho signifies our ability to develop exceptional slots that captivate both our partners and their players.”