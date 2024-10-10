Booming Games presents “Howling for Gold”

This brand new addition to the company’s slot selection offers wins of up to 10,000x the stake.

Press release.- Booming Games presented “Howling for Gold“. Set to the backdrop of aurora borealis players will take to the reels, where a single spin can trigger anything between 6 and 15 mystery symbols. They’ll then appear anywhere, transforming into the same symbol, leading to big payouts. And that’s just one of the ways players can strike gold on this sparkling slot.

They can win during Free Spins too, complete with major symbol upgrades and triggered by three or more Scatter Symbols. If the howling wolf symbol appears when the Free Spins are on the go, players will collect Wolf Power, points that upgrade high-paying symbols into even higher ones for Booming wins of up to 10,000x the stake.

See also: Booming Games releases a new game: “Gold Gold Gold 5000”

As with all Booming Games titles, Howling For Gold has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden, and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, director of games at Booming Games, said: “We’re happy to have Howling for Gold become the latest shiny new slot in our ever-increasing slot selection. This fun 5×4 game will hopefully have players howling with delight when the wins come in.”