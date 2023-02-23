Nine mobile sports wagering licences approved in Massachusetts

Two operators have said they will not launch until May.

Commissioners have approved temporary licences for nine Category 3 operators.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has approved nine temporary Category 3 sports betting licences. The operators are BallyBet, Barstool Sportsbook (Penn Sports Interactive), BetMGM, Betr, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel and WynnBET.

The regulator is to allow online betting to launch from March 10. However, BallyBet and Fanatics have informed the MGC that they will not launch until May. Another Category 3 applicant, Pointsbet, has withdrawn its application.

Meanwhile, Digital Gaming Corp (Betway) has indicated to the MGC that it will soon submit a request for a temporary licence but will not launch in the Commonwealth for approximately one year.

Retail sports wagering in Massachusetts launched on January 31 at the properties of the three Category 1 sports wagering licensees: Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor. the launch came six months after former governor Charlie Baker signed the sports wagering bill into law on August 10 2022.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor (EBH) generated $96.9m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in January. Encore reported GGR of $61.8m, MGM Springfield $22.8m and Plainridge Park $12.1m.

For the one day of sports betting on January 31, approximately $65,706 in gross sports wagering revenue was generated at MGM and PPC. EBH reported a loss of $75,230.