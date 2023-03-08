DraftKings to launch in Massachusetts on March 10

Massachusetts will become the 21st US state in which DraftKings offers online sports betting.

The company plans to launch online sports betting when the state’s market goes live.

US.- DraftKings has announced plans to launch online sports betting in Massachusetts when the market opens on March 10, pending licensure and receipt of regulatory approvals. Massachusetts will become the 21st US state in which DraftKings offers online sports betting.

It will take bets on various sports, including on hometown teams with which DraftKings has existing relationships like the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and Boston Celtics. It will host several activations in Boston, including sports watch parties and a ceremonial bet celebration with DraftKings CEO and co-founder Jason Robins and special guests.

Robins said: “It was just over 10 years ago when we launched DraftKings from a spare bedroom in Watertown, and now, we are proud to have the opportunity to deliver a safe and legal sports betting product to millions of diehard sports fans across Massachusetts. This launch will mark a major milestone for our company, and we’re proud to become the hometown sportsbook for customers in the Commonwealth.”

DraftKings has announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, it reported revenue of $855m, up 81 per cent compared to $473m in the same period in 2021.

Caesars Sportsbook app goes live in Massachusetts

Caesars Entertainment has announced that the Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download in Massachusetts. In anticipation of the launch of mobile sports betting in March, players can download the app, register, and make deposits.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “The launch of our mobile app is an excellent complement to the planned Caesars Sportsbook at historic Raynham Park. We’re confident this combination will deliver the most rewarding sports wagering experience in the Commonwealth, allowing us to treat all sports fans like royalty.”